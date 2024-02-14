Suspect shot after Atlanta officer finds him breaking into car, police confirm

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Police say a sergeant was patrolling in the area of Forsyth Street SW and Brotherton Street SW Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., he came across a car break-in in progress and approached the car, Maj. Peter Malecki confirmed to reporters. The sergeant then found a man in the backseat of the silver Nissan Altima.

“During that encounter, the male sergeant officer did discharge his firearm, striking that suspect,” Malecki told The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The suspect, who officers have not identified, was detained, and a firearm was reportedly found in his possession.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they were called also called out to the scene.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story





