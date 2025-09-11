Local

Spelman, Clark Atlanta order precautionary shelter-in-place after threats made to campus

By Ann Powell
Threats made at Clark Atlanta University (WSB-TV)
By Ann Powell

ATLANTA — Spelman College and Clark Atlanta have ordered a shelter-in-place on Thursday afternoon after threats have been against the universities.

This comes as numerous HBCU institutions across the country have received threats.

Classes at Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Southern University, Spelman College and Bethune-Cookman University have been disturbed due to the precautionary action.

Officials are advising for students and staff to stay indoors or avoid the campus until further notice.

The circumstances around the threats are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

Ann Powell

Ann Powell

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!