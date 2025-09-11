Spelman, Clark Atlanta order precautionary shelter-in-place after threats made to campus

ATLANTA — Spelman College and Clark Atlanta have ordered a shelter-in-place on Thursday afternoon after threats have been against the universities.

This comes as numerous HBCU institutions across the country have received threats.

Classes at Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Southern University, Spelman College and Bethune-Cookman University have been disturbed due to the precautionary action.

Officials are advising for students and staff to stay indoors or avoid the campus until further notice.

The circumstances around the threats are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.