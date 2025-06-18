South Fulton holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new roundabout at busy intersection

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a new era of safer driving in South Fulton with the introduction of a roundabout at a busy, and deadly, intersection.

South Fulton City Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs says this has been a long time coming.

“We are showing that we are committed to making sure that people can travel safely throughout our city.”

The $4.4M overhaul at the intersection of Butner and Union Roads addresses a number of community concerns.

City officials say it includes new curbs, drainage, and wider sidewalks. The project is paid for by a Special Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation (SPLOST).