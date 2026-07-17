South Fulton fire camp inspires teen girls to pursue careers in public safety

SOUTH FULTON, GA — In a sea of red T-shirts and turnout gear, teen girls are gaining valuable hands-on firefighting experience this week while learning what it takes to pursue careers in public safety in metro Atlanta.

Camp E.M.B.E.R.S., which stands for Every Member Brings Excellence, Resilience, and Significance, is a free program hosted annually by the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department for teen girls.

The program introduces participants to careers in the fire service through hands-on training, teamwork and leadership development.

Campers spent the week learning life saving CPR skills, participating in hose drills and gaining experience with some of the physical demands of firefighting. Participants also visited the Marietta Fire Museum to learn about the history of the fire service and how the profession has evolved.

According to South Fulton Fire Rescue Sgt. Sabriya Dallas, the program is about more than teaching students technical skills.

“The sisterhood that they build, the skills that they learn, and them pushing themselves to their limits,” Davis said.

“Our campers kicked off the week by learning lifesaving CPR skills and getting hands-on experience with hose drills. From building confidence to developing teamwork, Day 1 was all about introducing the skills and dedication that make the fire service so rewarding,” South Fulton Fire Rescue officials said.

Campers participate in exercises designed to mirror the realities of the job, including hose line advancements, weighted dummy drags, hose carries and simulated fire response training.

The program has also helped create a pathway into the department. Sierra Ellis, one of three former Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. participants who became a fire recruit, said the opportunity to serve others is what continues to motivate her.

“Going out to calls and seeing how happy people are that you showed up on the worst day of their lives means the world,” Ellis said.

Atli Robinson, who is also a former camper, said women bring important skills to the profession beyond physical strength.

“It’s not all about how much you can carry or how fast you can move,” she said. “They may not need you to carry them out of a fire; they may need somebody to talk to in that moment and be more emotional.”

For current camper 17-year-old Zion Lewis, the program represents a dream shaped by her own experience. Lewis said she was rescued from a fire when she was 8 years old, inspiring her desire to one day become a firefighter.

“For a long time, I didn’t really like the fire part, but I wanted to be that one to come in and save a little girl,” Lewis said.

Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. continues building a pipeline for young women interested in public safety careers while showing participants they have a place in the fire service, South Fulton Fire Rescue officials said.