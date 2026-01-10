Weather

Severe weather moving through north Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Severe weather is moving through multiple areas of north Georgia on Saturday.

A tornado watch has been issued for multiple counties, including Carroll, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee and Troup counties until 2 p.m. EST.

Coweta County Emergency Managers say they are receiving “multiple reports of trees and powerlines down in the northwestern portion of the county.”

A tornado warning was issued for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton counties at 11 a.m. as the line of storms rolled through.

Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect through the north Metro Atlanta counties as heavy rain continues to move through the region.

The severe weather is also having an impact on flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to FlightAware misery map, there are 324 flights delayed and four cancelations.

