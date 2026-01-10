Severe weather moving through north Georgia

Severe weather is moving through multiple areas of north Georgia on Saturday.

A tornado watch has been issued for multiple counties, including Carroll, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee and Troup counties until 2 p.m. EST.

Coweta County Emergency Managers say they are receiving “multiple reports of trees and powerlines down in the northwestern portion of the county.”

FFC updates Tornado Watch (cancels Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson, Polk [GA], extends time and expands area to include Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, Troup [GA], extends time of Carroll, Heard [GA]) https://t.co/KT9ApAL1Bq pic.twitter.com/HoJEvndpIA — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2026

A tornado warning was issued for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton counties at 11 a.m. as the line of storms rolled through.

FFC issues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: <.75 IN] for Carroll, Coweta, Fulton [GA] till 11:15 AM EST https://t.co/N08ZNvkzOo pic.twitter.com/HZfVHsKYKf — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2026

Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect through the north Metro Atlanta counties as heavy rain continues to move through the region.

FFC issues Flash Flood Warning [flash flood: radar indicated] for Dawson, Lumpkin, Pickens [GA] till Jan 10, 5:00 PM EST https://t.co/KHkpFxyJur pic.twitter.com/n7zuK9M8lV — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2026

FFC issues Flash Flood Warning [flash flood: observed] for Cherokee [GA] till Jan 10, 4:30 PM EST https://t.co/2h8lwv6hx6 pic.twitter.com/YzMXj9Hw3s — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) January 10, 2026

The severe weather is also having an impact on flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to FlightAware misery map, there are 324 flights delayed and four cancelations.

Be sure to monitor weather alerts on WSBRadio by clicking the link here.