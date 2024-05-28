Local

Several injured after SUV plows through Gwinnett County Burger King

Driver injured after crashing into Burger King in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville police say several people were injured when an SUV plowed through a Burger King Tuesday.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, but it appeared to leave major damage to the building.

Several people inside suffered from minor injuries. The SUV’s driver was taken to the hospital.

GDOT cameras showed numerous firetrucks and emergency workers at the restaurant on Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. Several construction workers appear to be at the scene as well.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

The driver will be charged with reckless driving and other traffic-related charges. That person’s identity and condition have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

