Search ongoing for suspects in second shooting at DeKalb County strip mall

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for multiple suspects after gunfire erupted for the second time in two days at a DeKalb County strip mall.

The latest shooting happened at Hairston Square, where authorities say a car pulled up to the curb and several individuals got out and opened fire into a restaurant. One man was struck by gunfire, and a woman was injured by flying glass.

Following the shooting, the suspects sped off in their vehicle but crashed nearby. They then ran into the woods on foot and remains at large.

This marks the second shooting at Hairston Square within days. Just one day earlier, three people were shot and wounded at the same location.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

