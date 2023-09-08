Local

Search for driver accused of killing man in wheelchair continues, Henry County police say

Robert Stalter and his dog (Henry County Police)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing the search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Henry County police said on September 2 at 7 a.m., Robert Stalter left home with his dog Smoke for a morning stroll in the Audubon Estates neighborhood off Willow Lane in McDonough.

Family members knew something was very wrong when Smoke returned home alone with his leash ripped in half, authorities said.

According to police, Stalter had been hit by a car and fatally injured while in his wheelchair.

Henry County police say a person of interest in the investigation was seen wearing red shorts and a gray shirt on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or te identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

