Road work scheduled could impact travel around metro Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — It could be a good weekend to avoid some major roadways as the Georgia Department of Transportation plans multiple construction projects and lane closures across metro Atlanta.

In Cobb County, the I-75 Express Lanes will be closed for restriping work between I-285 and north of Hickory Grove Road.

GDOT officials say contractors will also install lane closures on the Downtown Connector in Fulton County for a resurfacing project.

Additional road work is planned near the CSX railroad crossing in south Atlanta and the I-75/I-85 Brookwood interchange in Midtown.

In Atlanta, GDOT crews are continuing to install lane closures on I-285 between South Atlanta Road in Smyrna and Paces Ferry Road this weekend.

Some closures are expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible and allow extra time for travel.