Reward increased in search for 12-year-old girl who vanished from Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The reward for the safe return of 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez has increased to a total of $30,000.

Gomez-Perez was last seen at her home on Westside Drive off Pearl Nix Parkway around 10 a.m. on May 29.

On Wednesday, an anonymous businessperson, concerned about the missing 12-year-old contributed $10,000 to the reward money for her safe return.

Last Friday, anonymous citizens offered $20,000 as a reward for Gomez-Perez’s disappearance.

“As investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies push forward in efforts to locate Maria, I am again thankful for another outpouring of support with the extra reward funding,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Someone in the community has that single clue or piece of information that could lead to Maria. I pray this increased reward is encouragement for them to come forward.”

Gomez-Perez is described as five feet and three inches tall, weighing between 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. The sheriff’s office said she is thought to have been wearing a bright blue shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812. Citizens can also submit tips to 770-503-3232 or via email. Those offering tips can remain anonymous.





