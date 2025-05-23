Reward increased to $10,000 in Cobb County’s only unsolved 2024 murder

COBB COUNTY, GA — In a heightened effort to solve Cobb County’s only unsolved 2024 murder, authorities have increased the reward for information in the case of Curtis Coleman to $10,000.

Crime Stoppers announced the reward boost Thursday, an uncommon step according to Cobb County police, who hope the move will generate new leads.

“From what I’ve been told, I think this is one of the first times they’ve had a $10,000 reward in quite some time,” said Cobb Police Detective Gregory Hardage.

Coleman, a father and youth football coach, was shot and killed after stopping to help someone who flagged him down along Powers Ferry Road last year. His death shocked the community and has remained unsolved for months.

Investigators are searching for two men seen in surveillance footage, one at Cumberland Mall and another on a bus who are believed to be connected to the case.

“We’re just really hoping that somebody out there will recognize the persons that we’re looking to speak to,” said Hardage.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story