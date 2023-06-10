Residents told to be on alert for group of bikers accused of causing damage in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked residents to report dirt bikes and ATV riders on city streets.

Officials told WSB Tonight′s Courtney Francisco that people must be alert as they track a group of bikers causing damage across one local neighborhood.

One resident, asked not to share her name for fear of retaliation, said the number of bikers in her Oakland City neighborhood has been overwhelming.

“It’s not just one, two, three. We’re talking it can get up to 20, 25. One time there were over 60 of them,” she told Francisco.

Residents shared a video of the dirt bike and 4-wheeler riders taking over the street between their homes.

“When they leave, it’s like, oh my gosh, the whole ground just rumbling from it,” one resident said.

In the video, you can see bikers driving through yards, the nearby park, and on sidewalks.

According to the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinance, riding these types of ATVs in parks, city roads, and sidewalks is illegal. Council made it illegal in 2013, citing neighbors dealing with the same issue back then.

“There’s a no chase policy, and they know that. They know the police won’t chase them,” said the mother.

APD said that is true, but officers use smart policing and technology to track and charge them.

