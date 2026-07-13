Recalled dog food was supposed to be destroyed, company says

The FDA is recalling two lots of Pedigree canned wet dog food because the products may contain sharp fragments of metal or plastic.

The recall affects 13.2-ounce cans of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken and Duck.

According to parent company Mars Petcare, the products failed quality control and were supposed to be destroyed by a third party. Instead, the company said the dog food was fraudulently funneled back into the marketplace and sold to customers.

Swallowing sharp objects can cause choking in dogs and may lead to serious illnesses, including gastrointestinal blockages.