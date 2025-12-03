Real-time policing center aims to speed response times in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, GA — One DeKalb County city is ramping up its high-tech effort to fight crime thanks to a major financial boost.

Brookhaven police leaders say they’re already using drones, cameras and license plate readers to help catch criminals, but those tools are currently spread across the public safety headquarters. Now, a new resolution approved by the Brookhaven City Council will fund a permanent real-time operations center that brings officers and analysts together in one centralized location.

Police Chief Brandon Gurley says having all of the technology in one room will help officers get critical information faster.

“Instead of sending police officers to the scene to take the report, in most instances with our drone first responder program and camera network, we’re able to get eyes on the offender as they are fleeing the scene,” Gurley said.

Construction costs for the new hub are capped at $350,000. Gurley says the center will be located within the current public safety headquarters, allowing teams that are currently split up across different offices to work side-by-side.

“This has been a game changer; we’ve always been data-driven as a police agency,” Gurley said.

The department has recently doubled the number of drones in its first responder program. Brookhaven says officers can launch drones from multiple sites and get them to a call within 90 seconds, 24 hours a day.

The city reports that technology has helped significantly improve outcomes, including clearing more than 70% of shoplifting cases, well above the national average of 30%.

Brookhaven isn’t alone in this strategy. Nearby, Chamblee is also investing in a high-tech real-time crime center valued at more than $1 million.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.