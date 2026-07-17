Production paused at popular milk brand after cyberattack

ATLANTA — Production has been halted at Fairlife after the dairy brand was hit by a ransomware attack.

Fairlife says its production-related systems were affected by the cyberattack.

In a statement, Coca-Cola, which owns Fairlife, said an unauthorized third party accessed part of the company’s production-related systems.

The full scope of the damage is not yet known.

Coca-Cola said the quality and safety of Fairlife milk and protein shakes have not been affected by the incident. However, the company said it is suspending production in the United States as a precaution.

It is not yet clear how the production pause could affect product availability in stores.

Fairlife has also notified law enforcement about the attack.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.