Popular mother-son duo creates viral videos that inspire joy and connection

PHENIX CITY, AL — AJ Leonard and his mother, Dominique Nicole, never expected their family videos to reach beyond their own circle, let alone connect with millions of people across social media.

What started as a way to bring laughter and comfort during a difficult season became a message of positivity, love and connection for people looking for moments of joy.

Leonard, a Columbus, Georgia, native raised in Phenix City, Alabama, began creating videos with Nicole after the loss of his grandfather.

Nicole said the family found happiness through singing, dancing and sharing moments with each other while navigating a difficult time.

“Last year, my dad passed away,” Nicole said. “So, we just found joy in just creating videos, singing, dancing, just sharing our family time amongst each other.”

The videos initially started in their family group chat, where they shared clips to make relatives laugh.

“We started out like in our family group chat, posting little clips in there and making everybody laugh because it was such a difficult time in our lives,” Nicole said.

Before their videos gained attention, Leonard was preparing for a different future. After graduating high school, he decided to join the military and had already sworn in.

Nicole said Leonard felt pressure to step up after losing his grandfather and after she went through a divorce.

“He just thought that he needed to go because, like I said, my dad had passed away and then I had just recently went through a divorce,” Nicole said.

She said Leonard wanted to figure out how he could support his family.

“I guess him stepping up saying, ‘Hey, I’m the man of the house now, let me figure out how I can help my mama,’” Nicole said.

Then everything changed.

Leonard recorded himself singing a City Girls song while sitting in his car on the way to choir rehearsal. Nicole said he added his own church influence to the song, creating a moment that made her laugh.

“He kind of churchified it,” Nicole said. “And he sent it to me and I just thought it was hilarious. So I didn’t even think twice about it, I just posted it.”

By the end of the week, the video had gone viral. Since then, their videos have generated tens of millions of views across social media, with viewers sharing how their content brings them laughter, happiness and encouragement.

Occasionally, viewers also get a glimpse of their playful dynamic through videos showing Nicole driving or relaxing around the house before Leonard spontaneously pulls out a folding fan, waving it while singing and dancing alongside her.

Leonard and Nicole later discussed whether he should continue with his military plans. After praying about his decision, Leonard decided to pursue the unexpected opportunity in front of him.

“He kind of went in his little prayer closet and he said his Kumbaya, and then a couple days later, two days later, the video went viral,” Nicole said. “So he was like, ‘Yeah, I ain’t doing it.’”

The response showed them their videos were reaching people who needed a positive moment.

Nicole said she received messages from people who had lost loved ones, were grieving or were struggling emotionally.

“I received so much feedback from people that had lost their children, lost their parents, that were grieving,” Nicole said. “People were just like, ‘Hey, we need more of this good, clean content.’”

Nicole said the videos have shown the importance of creating positive examples and reminding people that success can come from being authentic.

“If the love can just reach one person, if it just makes one person feel better, or, you know, change something in their life, that’s what it’s about,” Nicole said. “That’s what matters.”

For Leonard, the experience also strengthened his relationship with his mother.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay,” Leonard said. “It’s okay to be comfortable with your parents. It’s okay to talk to your parents, it’s okay to confide in them, it’s okay to be your full authentic self around your parents.”

Leonard said creating videos together helped bring them closer.

“Since we’ve been doing this together, it’s brought us closer and it’s strengthened our bond,” Leonard said. “It’s allowed me to be more comfortable with her, and with myself.”

Even with millions of views across social platforms, Leonard said the most meaningful moments come from connecting with people directly.

Leonard said meeting viewers who have been impacted by their videos can be emotional.

“For me, I’m a bag of water,” Leonard said.

Nicole said those moments often bring them both to tears.

“We turn into full-blown tears,” Nicole said. “In the middle of a supermarket, in a parking lot, it don’t matter.”

She said their mission is simple.

“It costs you nothing to be kind to a person,” Nicole said. “It costs you nothing to put a smile on somebody’s face, and that’s what it’s all about.”