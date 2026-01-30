Police seize ghost guns, drugs, cash, and armor-piercing bullets, in DeKalb County drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dangerous drugs and weapons are off the streets of metro Atlanta after an investigation led by DeKalb County Police Department uncovered guns, armor-piercing bullets, drugs, and cash during a recent drug bust operation.

On January 29, multiple DKPD investigators, including Narcotics/Vice/HIDTA, SWAT, and STEP, went to the 3400 block of Flint Avenue to execute a search warrant.

When officers arrived on the scene, several suspects tried to flee the scene.

Six of them were quickly arrested by DKPD investigators.

During a search of the residence, investigators found Armor-Piercing Bullets and 17 firearms, including ghost guns, rifles, and handguns.

They also discovered over 445 ecstasy pills, Promethazine, mushrooms, more than 10 pounds of marijuana, and an undetermined amount of cash.