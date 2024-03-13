Police searching for man who vanished days ago in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who vanished five days ago from a Buford motel and hasn’t been seen since.

Robert Whitt was last seen leaving the Hampton Inn on Buford Drive in front of the Mall of Georgia on March 8.

Police said his family has made multiple attempts to reach him but have not heard back. His vehicle was captured on FLOCK camera in Forsyth County after he was reported missing. It’s unclear if Whitt was inside the vehicle at the time.

Whitt is described as 5′7″ around 200 pounds. His home is located on Bent Tree Trail in Gainesville.

Anyone who sees Whitt is asked to call police or 911.