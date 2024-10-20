Police searching for gunman who shot woman in head, left her inside car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for the person they say shot a woman in the head inside of a car, who later died.

Cecil Upshaw said the shooting happened just feet from his home and said that it was all way too close for comfort.

“It’s so close to home. A bullet could have easily come through the house, through this window,” Upshaw said.

DeKalb County police said the victim was a passenger in a car and that they were called to the scene by someone who flagged down a nearby officer to report that someone had been shot.

“Me and sister were inside having dinner. She heard the helicopter flying and the sirens,’’ Upshaw said.

Upshaw said he and his sister stepped out of their home to check things out.

“Police had everything blocked off. We couldn’t get through. We couldn’t get close. We got as close as we could,” Upshaw said.

He got close enough to learn the shocking news that the shooting victim was a woman.

“Why would you shoot a woman in the head?” Upshaw said.

Investigators say witnesses reported that a fight started nearby on Leslie Brook Drive, which led to the woman being shot.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she has since died from her injuries…

“It’s just a shame. I pray for both people. I pray for the victim, and I pray for the shooter,” Upshaw said.

At this point, police have not released any additional information on the victim or the suspect.