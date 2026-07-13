Police search for man accused of attacking woman during morning walk

NORCROSS, GA — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman while she was on her morning walk in Norcross.

Police said the assault happened July 1 near the intersection of Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive.

According to investigators, the woman said a Hispanic man came up behind her, assaulted her and then ran toward Britt Road.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build.

Police said he is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and has short black hair that is faded on the sides with a curly top.