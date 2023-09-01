Police identify 2 men killed in Gwinnett County quadruple shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have provided an update on a quadruple shooting reported late Thursday night.

Authorities received reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Baldridge Drive.

When officers arrived, they found four men who had been shot.

Authorities confirmed that 22-year-old Chandler Smith-Millions and 23-year-old Jakarri Blackwell, both of Lawrenceville, died from their injuries.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Our partners at Channel 2 have since learned that the four men were arguing in the home’s front yard Thursday night before shots were fired.

Police are still working to determine if the suspect was one of the victims or if the shooter left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

