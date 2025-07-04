Peachtree Road Race in full swing as thousands hit the streets for July 4th tradition

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is well underway this Fourth of July morning, with thousands of runners and walkers making their way down Peachtree Street in one of the city’s most iconic holiday traditions.

From elite runners clocking blazing-fast times to casual participants embracing the festive atmosphere, the 10K course is filled with energy, and determination as the race heads toward its 10:30 a.m. cutoff.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry, reported live from the starting line in Buckhead, is among the many participants. “Atlanta’s July 4th tradition is well underway now, and it is full of hot, sweaty humanity this morning,” she said. “The mood here is light. It’s festive.”

Perry, waiting in the middle of the pack for her wave to begin, described a lively scene on the course. “You have the elite runners toward the front, and they finish this course in super-fast, blazing times. For the rest of us, it’s simply all about getting to the finish, and that T-shirt.”