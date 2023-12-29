Peach Bowl fans expected to spend big money for the big game

ATLANTA — Pre-Peach Bowl events are underway in downtown Atlanta.

The game between Ole Miss and Penn State starts at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

More than 70,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium.

“It’s fun seeing all the fans coming here,” said Penn State fan, Lily McHugh.

Each year the city of Atlanta plays host city for the game, which means big crowds and big money.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked some fans how much they’ve spent so far.

“A lot,” said Penn State fan, Tim McHugh.

Before the game, fans will party at rallies, a parade, and a special pre-Peach Bowl event at the Georgia Aquarium.

Ole Miss fan Kim Lucius said all the celebrating comes with a hefty price tag.

“$2,500, hotel and tickets,” Lucius said.

“I anticipate it being busy pretty much all day, especially at night,” said Jon Parker, General Manager of the Park Bar restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

Parker said the thousands of fans will help his bottom line.

“You definitely see a considerable difference in sales for these big weekends,” Parker told Washington on Thursday.

WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group