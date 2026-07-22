Ossoff questions Hegseth during hearing on Iran war funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a congressional hearing as the Trump administration requested nearly $88 billion in additional funding for the war with Iran.

During the hearing, Ossoff questioned Hegseth about previous statements regarding the condition of Iran’s military.

“You said on day 14 Iran’s military had been quote ‘destroyed’ and quote ‘made combat ineffective.’ Yes or no, was that an accurate statement?” Ossoff asked.

Hegseth responded, “What the American military has done with the Iranian military is an historic military defeat and they’re ineffective in that context.”

Ossoff then asked, “Will you answer the question under oath?”

Earlier in the hearing, Ossoff also asked, “Has Iran’s military been for the last four months combat ineffective?”

Hegseth replied, “It’s been set back not just years but likely decades considering they can’t build at the level they did before and not even close. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t have capability.”

The hearing comes as the Pentagon seeks nearly $88 billion in additional funding for the conflict with Iran.

Ossoff also asked Hegseth whether his earlier prediction of an Iranian surrender still stood.

“On day 9 of the war on 60 Minutes you ensured the American people of Iranian surrender, does that remain your prediction?” Ossoff asked.

Hegseth responded, “Ultimately Iran will never have a nuclear weapon to threaten the United States of America, that has been the objective and it remains so.”

Hegseth told lawmakers the war has already cost about $37.5 billion.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.