North Korea operatives busted in $740K Atlanta tech scam

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
North Korea agents stole from Atlanta business, FBI says
ATLANTA — A Buckhead blockchain startup unknowingly hired four North Korean nationals who went on to steal $740,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says the operatives posed as remote IT workers, gained trust, then exploited company systems. “The defendants stole approximately $740,000 from an Atlanta-based blockchain startup,” Hertzberg said.

Authorities say the scam is part of a broader effort by North Korea to fund its weapons program. The FBI has raided 29 “laptop farms” across 16 states in connection with the operation.

“This is a long con,” Hertzberg said. “They work, earn their employers’ trust, and strike when they get access to crucial financial or programming systems.”

Hertzberg added that metro Atlanta faces greater risk due to the large number of technology businesses in the area. “Our tech entrepreneurs need to be aware of this danger,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

