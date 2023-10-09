NLDS 2023: What to know for Braves-Phillies Game 2 at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves look to even up the National League Division Series when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Phillies shut out the Braves and one of the most prolific lineups in their history, 3-0, on Saturday night to take Game 1. The NLDS matchup between the teams last year also saw the Phillies win Game 1, but the Braves bounced back in Game 2.

GAME TIME

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and Third Day’s Mac Powell will perform the national anthem.

TICKETS AND PARKING

The Atlanta Braves have sold out all tickets for the National League Division Series and a potential National League Championship Series. Tickets are still available to playoff games on the secondary ticket market. SeatGeek is the Braves’ partner.

Parking passes went on sale Thursday afternoon. The Braves’ website shows that parking passes for Game 2 are sold out.

>> Download our Triple Team Traffic App to follow traffic updates on the go

WEATHER

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards expects temperatures will be on the cooler side with the highs around 71 degrees for first pitch at 6:07 p.m.

By the end of the game, temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

MATCHUP

The Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler, who grew up in Smyrna and later graduated from East Paulding High School, as their Game 2 starter. He finished the regular season with a 3.56 ERA and 13-6 record. In Game 1 of the Wild Card series against Miami, he allowed only one run over 6.1 innings pitched in the win.

The Braves meanwhile look forward to the return of left-hander Max Fried, who sat out his last starts of the regular season due to a blister. The left-hander finished the regular season with a 8-1 record and 2.55 ERA.

Fried worked a few innings during a simulated inner squad game last week. He said that he feels his finger is healed and back to normal.

“As far as the band aid, it’s just more been a precaution of the times that I have thrown and being able to have that kind of friction on the ball, just to kind of protect it and give it as much time for the skin to heal as possible,” he said.

Offensively, it’s unclear yet if Braves manager Brian Snitker will return the lineup to what fans are used to seeing. For Game 1, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies switched places in the top of the batting order.

Saturday’s Game 1 was only the third time this season that the Braves have been shutout and the first shutout at home in over two years. The team lineup will be unveiled closer to game time.





©2023 Cox Media Group