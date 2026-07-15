New solar project coming to Cherokee County along I-75

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A new solar project is coming to Cherokee County through a partnership between Cobb EMC and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The project includes the installation of 2,300 solar panels along the I-75 ramps at Highway 92. Cobb EMC says the project, known as SolarShare, will give customers access to renewable energy and potential savings on their electric bills.

“It’s a great space, it’s something that would otherwise be unused,” Cobb EMC’s Krista Williams said.

The solar installation is expected to generate one megawatt of power, enough to power about 200 homes.

“It has a generating capacity of one megawatt, but in a little bit of a simpler term that’s enough power to power 200 homes concurrently,” Williams said.

Williams said any of Cobb EMC’s 200,000 customers can sign up to receive power from the project.

“Multiple members can enjoy the benefits of solar energy without having to put panels on their personal home,” Williams said.

Williams said the project is one of only a few interstate solar projects in the United States and the second in Georgia.

“It’s one of really just a few interstate solar projects all in the U.S. and the second one in Georgia, so we’re very excited to bring it online later this summer,” Williams said.

The project is expected to come online later this summer, and customers will need to sign up to participate in the SolarShare program.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.