Neighbor’s rescue attempt falls short in deadly mobile home fire

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Spalding County.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the South Hampton Mobile Home Park, where neighbors had already tried to put out the flames with a garden hose and fire extinguisher.

“Crews arrived on the scene and made contact with the neighbors that had been attempting to help by using a garden hose as an extinguisher, but the heat and the smoke was just too much so they were unable to proceed,” Spalding County Fire Marshal Rocky White said.

White said firefighters entered the home, extinguished the fire and later found the victim near the rear of the residence.

“Once our guys made entry, they began their extinguishment and they later discovered the victim near the rear of the residence. There was also a pet unfortunately that didn’t make it as well.”

White said officials have confirmed the victim lived alone. There were no other injuries and no damage to surrounding homes or structures.

“We have confirmed that the victim did indeed live alone.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.