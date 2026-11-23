ATLANTA — The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway as millions of Americans hit the roads, with Georgia transportation officials preparing to ease congestion during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to AAA, nearly 73 million people are expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving week, a slight decrease from last year but still near record levels. Atlanta is also among the top destinations for holiday travelers.

Nearly 2.36 million Georgians are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, with more than 2.1 million making the trip by car, according to AAA.

Drivers in Georgia are seeing some relief at the gas pumps as holiday travel gets underway. Gas prices are down approximately 60 cents from last month and nearly 20 cents from last week.

With Georgia’s gas tax suspension still in effect, drivers are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the Southeast. Motorists traveling to neighboring states, including Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, may want to fill up before crossing state lines.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing to suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, through 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

The suspension is intended to reduce traffic congestion as more drivers travel for the holiday.

State troopers are also preparing to increase their presence on Georgia roads during the holiday travel period, which ranks as the leading holiday period for crashes.

Capt. Crystal Zion with the Georgia Department of Public Safety encourages drivers to leave earlier in the day to avoid the heaviest traffic.

“Triple A has estimated there’s going to be about 72.9 million people on the roadways this year for Thanksgiving. The busiest times are always going to be in the afternoons, so we ask to try to travel earlier in the day before noon,” Zion said.

According to state officials, more than 50% of fatal crashes in Georgia during the past five Thanksgiving holiday periods involved people who were not wearing seat belts.

Georgia DOT is reminding motorists to buckle up, avoid distractions and remain alert while driving, especially near construction zones.

The state’s Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign remains in effect throughout the holiday travel period.

For drivers using express lanes, GDOT says Peach Pass is accepted in several other states, including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina and Rhode Island. Georgia’s express lanes also accept compatible toll passes from participating states.

WSB Radio’s Miles Montgomery, Ashley Simmons & Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.