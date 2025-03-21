National Weather Service releases final report of Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA, GA — The National Weather Service has released its final report on Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the southeast last September.

The storm caused at least 248 deaths across several states, including more than 30 in Georgia, making it the deadliest hurricane in the US since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Helene came ashore in the big bend region of Florida as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of about 135 miles per hour.

Winds gusted to 105 miles per hour in the mountains of western North Carolina.