Movie production crew finds woman shot to death in middle of road under I-285

ATLANTA — Police have shut down an Atlanta road after a woman was found shot to death on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. off Collier Drive and Harwell Road, which is currently shut down near Interstate 285.

Investigators said that a movie production crew was driving on Collier Drive when they spotted a body in the middle of the street and called 911.

When police arrived, they said it appeared the woman was shot multiple times. They believe she was at the bus stop nearby with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her as 25-year-old Area Barnett.

There is no word on possible suspects.