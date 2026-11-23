ATLANTA — Motorists should soon expect to be driving on more rubber modified asphalt in the city of Atlanta.

According to Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness, just this month, the city paved a stretch of Fayetteville Road using the new asphalt.

“We’re evaluating those environmental justice challenges throughout the city and identifying corridors,” Caviness said. “We are making it a part of our resurfacing program throughout the city and look forward to the benefits.”

DOT officials say the rubber extends the life of the pavement, reduces road noise, and cools faster which helps address Atlanta’s heat island effect.