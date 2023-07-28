Motorcyclist driving 90 mph slams into truck while fleeing from troopers, GSP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase of a motorcycle on I-85 ended with a crash which left the driver hospitalized and temporarily closed a portion of the interstate.

The Georgia State Patrol said in a statement that on Thursday afternoon, they attempted to stop a blue motorcycle from speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the limit and had no tag on I-85 Northbound in Franklin County.

He was driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to GSP.

The driver of the motorcycle led troopers onto GA-17 in a vehicle pursuit, according to officials.

The driver, later identified as David Das, a 24-year-old Winder resident, led troopers into a RaceWay gas station parking lot, then sped through and got back on GA-17.

While driving on the wrong side of the road, a black Dodge Ram with a 40-foot trailer was trying to turn left on the ramp for Exit 173 on I-85 South.

Das hit the side of the truck with the front of his motorcycle, according to GSP.

Troopers immediately went to render aid, including CPR on Das, and a defibrillator. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital by emergency responders.

At one point, the site of the crash, the intersection of GA-17 and I-85 Southbound, was blocked by Lavonia police and GSP troopers.

The driver of the truck was not injured from the crash, according to GSP, while Das remains hospitalized.

GSP said Das will face multiple charges after he’s discharged from the hospital.

Those charges include:

Felony Fleeing

Speeding

Reckless Driving

No Registration

Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway

DUI (Drugs)

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Failure to Yield While Turning Left

Improper Passing

©2023 Cox Media Group