Local

Motorcycle crash seriously injures two in Cobb County

By WSBTV

Police Car Cobb police JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

By WSBTV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist and the driver of a car.

Police say on Saturday at around 9:42 a.m., Ali Babar, 32, of Marietta, was riding a black 2016 Honda CB500 motorcycle northbound on Canton Road, coming up on the intersection with Farm Ridge Drive.

At the same time, Marilyn Jensen, 90, of Woodstock, was traveling south on Canton Road at Farm Ridge Drive in the center turn lane.

Police say Jensen turned left into the motorcycle’s patch, causing Babar’s motorcycle to collide with the curb.

Both Jensen and Babar were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by an ambulance for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have relevant information, you are urged to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!