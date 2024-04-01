Motorcycle crash seriously injures two in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist and the driver of a car.

Police say on Saturday at around 9:42 a.m., Ali Babar, 32, of Marietta, was riding a black 2016 Honda CB500 motorcycle northbound on Canton Road, coming up on the intersection with Farm Ridge Drive.

At the same time, Marilyn Jensen, 90, of Woodstock, was traveling south on Canton Road at Farm Ridge Drive in the center turn lane.

Police say Jensen turned left into the motorcycle’s patch, causing Babar’s motorcycle to collide with the curb.

Both Jensen and Babar were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by an ambulance for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have relevant information, you are urged to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.