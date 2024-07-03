Missing Gwinnett father of 2′s body found in truck

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is desperate for answers after a father who was reported missing this week was found murdered in his truck early Wednesday morning.

Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, was found dead inside his truck at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Paden Cove Trail near Lawrenceville, according to police.

“Only God knows what my heart feels,” said his wife, Rosa Quintanilla, in Spanish. “The truth is I have to be strong for my two children.”

She said Rodriguez leaves behind two children, ages 6 and 2.

He worked for a tree-cutting company but never made it to work Monday, according to his wife. When he didn’t answer her calls either, she reported him missing on Monday.

Now she wants to know who took her husband away from his family and why.

“Investigators are still trying to figure that out,” said Sgt. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett County Police.

Police found Rodriguez in his vehicle at the entrance to a townhome community that is about five minutes away from his house.

“Officers were following up on the initial missing person case,” said Sgt. Flynn, “which is what led us to find the truck.”

Police haven’t released a cause of death but they’re confident this is a homicide.

There are a lot of questions about where the murder happened and when.

“Officers believe that that truck was there for at least a day prior to locating it,” said Sgt. Flynn “However, whether or not Mr. Rodriguez was inside the truck that entire time, we’re not sure.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. The motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



