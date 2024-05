BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Barrow County mother and her newborn is now over after investigators say they were located in DeKalb County.

Earlier this week, officials announced Kanijah Nakia Manuel, 24, and her newborn son were missing.

They had last been seen on May 1 around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group