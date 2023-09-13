Metro Atlanta museum staff prepare for thief to return

EAST POINT, Ga. — A small, local museum is facing another setback after a third burglary in less than a week.

Black Art in America CEO and founder Najee Dorsey and his team shared surveillance video of the break-ins happening.

In them, you see a person taking their time, walking through the sculpture garden, and stealing expensive items.

“He does take his time,” Dorsey said. “Usually, 10 to 15 minutes.”

The thief pulled up sizeable shrubs and stole trees and rose bushes.

They stole several solar lights.

“My goodness. He unraveled a 12-foot-long string of solar lights we had on the fence. I mean, it’s just crazy,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey and his team have been building up this museum for three years to give back to the city of East Point.

They never expected someone would take from it like this.

“To have our work diminished like that, it’s a big deal for us,” staff member Faron Manuel said.

Multiple police officers showed up at the museum Wednesday to talk to staff and gather clues.

They said they were following a lead but had not yet made an arrest or determined what the thief was doing with the items once they stole them.

Contractors also installed floodlights to help the surveillance system catch the crook.

“That was a sizeable expense, and we had to bring out more cameras,” Dorsey said. “That doesn’t include the plants taken. That’s a sizeable amount.”

Plus, Dorsey said peace of mind can’t be replaced.

“That’s the piece you can’t place a value on,” Dorsey said.