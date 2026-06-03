Metro Atlanta leads U.S. in homes pulled off market, report finds

ATLANTA — “For sale” signs are coming down faster in metro Atlanta than in any other region of the country, according to a new Redfin report.

The report says sellers are increasingly choosing to take homes off the market after failing to get their desired prices.

Analysts say homes are being delisted at the fastest pace seen in six years, with metro Atlanta leading the trend.

The city is seeing the highest rate of de-listings, with about one in 10 homes taken off the market, according to the report.

“Sellers need to adjust pricing very strategically on fresh comps. I do mean fresh comps,” metro Atlanta real estate agent Robyn Riddle said.

Riddle said market conditions vary widely across the metro area depending on the neighborhood. She said the trend reflects weaker demand, giving buyers more negotiating room in some areas.

Nationwide, 5.8% of all home listings were pulled off the market in April, according to Redfin.