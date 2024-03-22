Metro Atlanta Jewish Center vandalized

The leader of a DeKalb synagogue responds after someone tossed a rock through a window of the Decatur Jewish Center on North Decatur Road.

Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki tells WSB that there is no video of the vandalism. “Unfortunately, it was not caught on camera. It was probably done a little further away and we are updating our camera system now.”

Slavaticki asked the police to return the rock and broken glass because he wants to make an art piece out of it. He says it will not bring his community down.

Yesterday at 2:00 PM, I arrived at the Decatur Jewish Center after picking up a poster with our weekly message based on... Posted by Avremi Slavaticki on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The Decatur Jewish Center serves as a safe space for the community and has had more than 300 Jewish community members visit this year.

The center has started a campaign to raise money to repair the window and install an upgraded camera and security system.

Authorities are investigating.