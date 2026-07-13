Metro Atlanta hospital performs what is believed to be world-first spinal procedure

ATLANTA — A neurosurgery team at Emory Midtown Hospital has completed what is believed to be the world’s first continuously navigated endoscopic spinal fusion procedure.

The minimally invasive surgery involves two small incisions that allow visual assistance for bone removal and the placement of implants and screws. The procedure is being called a major advancement in surgical precision.

“We were able to do the first continuously navigated endoscopic fusion and it was a huge success and that’s the first time it’s been done in the world,” said Dr. Daniel Refai.

Refai said the procedure can reduce pain, recovery time, hospital stays, the need for narcotics and the risk of infection.

“Pain, recovery, infection, need for narcotics, the ability to go home, mobilization, time away from work, all of those are substantially reduced.”

Refai said the patient’s recovery has been remarkable.

“The physical therapist was like ‘I don’t think you had a fusion operation. Your recovery is too fast, it doesn’t make sense, I’ve seen your incisions, they’re too small.’ The patient was able to show them their record and then they were like ‘oh wow this is kind of a game changer.’”

Refai said he is now teaching surgeons around the world how to perform the procedure.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.