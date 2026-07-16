Metro Atlanta grandmother charged in 2-year-old grandson’s drowning

ROSWELL, GA — A metro Atlanta grandmother is facing charges in connection with the drowning death of her 2-year-old grandson last month.

Roswell police say Em-Elisa Paz Santos has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to children.

Investigators say 2-year-old Axel Delgado was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at The Lake House at Martin’s Landing Apartments during a family gathering.

Police and fire crews began life-saving measures before the child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, Santos failed to adequately protect the child before the drowning.

This is an active investigation.