Metro Atlanta financial advisor offers guidance amid market volatility driven by tariffs

ATLANTA — As market fluctuations fueled by global tariff concerns continue to rattle Wall Street, many investors in metro Atlanta are seeking clarity and exploring new strategies to protect their portfolios.

Lee Baker, founder and CEO of Atlanta based Claris Financial Advisors, says he has seen a surge in calls from concerned clients looking for direction amid the uncertainty.

“Investors are definitely paying attention,” Baker said. “We continue to get more calls and questions about gold; yes, that’s happening.”

While stocks have taken a hit in recent weeks, Baker encourages clients not to panic. He says diversifying beyond traditional assets like stocks and bonds could offer stability. “When we expand beyond stocks and bonds and begin adding in things like real estate, private credit, and private equity, some of those things can help,” he explained.

Still, Baker maintains that the stock market remains a solid investment, particularly for those with longer time horizons. However, he notes that individuals closer to retirement may need to consider adjusting their strategies.

He adds that uncertainty over trade rules is one of the major drivers behind the current market volatility. “Businesses will find a way to be productive when they know what the rules are. Part of the problem we’re experiencing right now is nobody really knows what the rules are,” Baker said.

According to Baker, market confidence is closely tied to predictability and restoring certainty will be key to calming investor nerves and stabilizing the economy.