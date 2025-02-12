Memorial services underway for beloved Georgia Gwinnett College K-9 Buddy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Memorial services are underway for a beloved Georgia Gwinnett College K-9 who died earlier this month from kidney failure.

The Georgia Gwinnett College wrote a statement announcing that Buddy had passed away earlier this month.

“Buddy joined the Georgia Gwinnett College Police Department in 2015, where he quickly became an integral part of our team. After completing his basic explosives detection course, he went on to earn his Georgia Emergency Management Certification in explosives detection. For ten years, Buddy served the GGC community with unwavering dedication. He was more than a K9 officer—he was a guardian, a loyal partner, and a beloved member of our GGC family.”

A processional route from the Georgia Gwinnett College campus to the Pet Angel Memorial Center in Bethlehem is underway.

The public is welcome to pay their respects and attend the memorial services.

Buddy’s funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Pet Angel Memorial Center.