Medical marijuana expansion now in effect across Georgia

ATLANTA — A major expansion of Georgia’s medical marijuana program takes effect Wednesday July 1, allowing more patients to access medical cannabis and expanding the ways it can be used.

The new law lifts previous THC potency limits and instead places a limit on how much THC a patient can possess. It also expands the list of eligible medical conditions to include lupus and intractable pain.

The law also allows patients ages 21 and older to vape medical cannabis at home.

Dr. Elmore Alexander, medical director of US 420 Doc, said the changes could make a significant difference for patients.

“More patients can be treated and the other thing is that when some people get into a crisis situation cannot afford to wait the amount of time it takes to ingest something,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the expansion also provides patients with additional forms of medical cannabis, including gummies and inhalants.

“Before we just had more of an oral or topical means in order to do it, but for those people who had problems with metabolizing the medication, they needed some type of inhalant and now we do have that with vaping,” Alexander said.

Alexander said even the state’s decision to change the name from the “low-THC oil” program to a medical marijuana program sends a message.

“Now that we call it a medical marijuana program and we’ve actually expanded some of the products that are in there, this is now something that’s very exciting for all of us because we can expand our treatment rounds for all of our patients,” Alexander said.

Despite supporting the expansion, Alexander said he remains concerned that some patients may ignore medical advice and experiment on their own.

“Even though it’s called medical, when they go to the dispensary they can buy whatever they want,” Alexander said.

“Now you have such a wide range of THC membrane doses someone can actually take, and some people can get into trouble with it if they don’t know what they’re doing,” he added.

Alexander said the risks can include side effects, hangovers and addiction, but overall he believes the changes will allow more Georgians to receive treatment for their medical conditions.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.