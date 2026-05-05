MARTA riders crowd headquarters amid issues with new Breeze cards

ATLANTA — Some MARTA riders faced long lines outside the agency’s headquarters as they tried to replace their current Breeze cards.

Officials said riders who use reduced or mobility fare cards showed up to get replacements, along with new customers looking to apply for reduced fare cards. The demand caused lines to wrap around the block.

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the issue stemmed in part from riders not receiving their replacement cards in the mail.

“Many of them didn’t receive them in the mail for various reasons, maybe they’ve changed addresses and they didn’t let us know,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the combination of people needing replacements and others applying for new cards led to the large crowds.

“So it’s a combination of that; it’s the demand for these specialty cards and for those individuals who have not received theirs in the mail,” she said.

MARTA said staff provided food, water and access to restrooms for those waiting in line.

Fisher said riders could continue using their current cards for now.

“You can still ride the system; hang on to your old card and you can continue to ride, but do make a plan to come and get your new card,” Fisher said.

She added the agency is working to ensure riders receive updated cards.

“We’re going to ensure that everybody who has come to us, that we’re going to get a card in hand so that they can use this new Breeze system,” Fisher said.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.