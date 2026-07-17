MARTA reports more than 4.1 million trips during World Cup

ATLANTA — MARTA says it exceeded expectations during the six weeks of World Cup events, reporting more than 4.1 million rail trips and no major service breakdowns or safety incidents.

Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt praised MARTA employees for their work during the World Cup period.

“Simply put, our employees crushed it,” Hunt said.

Hunt said ridership increased significantly throughout the tournament.

“On match days MARTA experienced approximately 2 to 3 and a half times our normal daily ridership generating an average of nearly 130,000 additional trips,” Hunt said.

Overall, MARTA says estimated rail ridership exceeded 4.1 million trips during the World Cup period.

“Overall, during the World Cup period the estimated total rail ridership exceeded 4.1 million trips,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the strongest ridership demand was at the SEC District Station, followed by Peachtree Center, Five Points and Vine City.

On FIFA Fan Fest days without matches, MARTA says ridership increased by about 40% compared to a typical weekday.

Hunt also said there were no major service breakdowns or safety incidents during the World Cup.

“To every member of the MARTA family you didn’t simply meet the moment you exceeded it,” Hunt said.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.