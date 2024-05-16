The man who police say stole beloved Braselton landscaper’s truck has been caught

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of stealing a Jackson County landscaper’s truck has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police said Timothy Burke was taken into custody on April 30 after officers said Burke was driving a stolen truck.

That truck belongs to Matt Robins, who runs a one-man landscaping company called Better Cuts of Braselton.

Robbins says he will often clean blighted yards across the metro and beyond for families who can’t afford to clean up weeds that have spiraled out of control.

Robbins said his truck’s window was shattered, the gas tank was tampered with, the paint scratched extensively, and there was also damage to the transmission or drivetrain after police recovered the truck in Sugar Hill.

“It’s very upsetting,” Robbins said. “Doesn’t make me feel safe anymore. A real big burden on my heart.”

As for Burke, he was arrested on two outstanding warrants and was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

He was then booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.