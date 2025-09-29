Man wanted for terroristic threats and acts in Sandy Springs arrested

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man who was wanted for terroristic threats and acts in Sandy Springs was arrested in South Georgia.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of Ledo Road near It’s Fashion after receiving information that a wanted subject was in the area.

Deputies learned that the man, identified as Skyler Flournoy was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 and parked at the Walmart parking lot to charge the vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Flournoy was wanted on a probation violation in Dougherty County and for terroristic threats and acts in Sandy Springs.

Deputies later took Flournoy into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail.