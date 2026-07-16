Man stabbed in the face at Atlanta airport files lawsuit against city

ATLANTA — A shuttle service manager who was attacked with a knife while working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, alleging negligence.

The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County, seeks damages for Kwan Lawrence, who says he was attacked in 2024 after telling a homeless man he could not re-board an airport shuttle.

According to the complaint, the shuttle driver had warned Lawrence the man had made sexually threatening remarks toward her and had been hostile with passengers.

Lawrence says he suffered slashes to his eye, nose and cheek, along with a fractured wrist, during the attack.

The lawsuit alleges the City of Atlanta was negligent by not keeping the man off airport property after he had already been banned.

Last year, the Atlanta City Council denied responsibility.

Shortly after the attack, 26-year-old Jacarie Seymour was found hiding in a trash can, and the knife involved was located nearby. Seymour was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for hospital bills, lost earnings, and pain and suffering.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.