Man shot during attempted carjacking at Atlanta apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot during what detectives believe was an attempted carjacking at an Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Gwinnett County Police officers responded to the Longwood Vista Apartment Complex in the 2300 block of Global Forum Boulevard in Atlanta after reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital. The current extent of his injury and identity are unknown.

“Preliminary information indicates the victim may have been targeted during an attempted carjacking involving several unknown males dressed in dark clothing,” Gwinnett County Police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770.513.5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.